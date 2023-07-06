    বাংলা

    Teary-eyed Tamim brings curtain down on glittering international career

    Bangladesh's ODI captain and highest run-getter makes the shock announcement at a media briefing in Chattogram. The BCB has yet to name his successor

    Published : 6 July 2023
    Published : 6 July 2023, 07:49 AM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 07:49 AM

    In a bolt from the blue, Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's ODI skipper, has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket just three months before the 50-over World Cup in India.

    The swashbuckling opener, Bangladesh's highest run scorer in limited overs cricket, made the shock announcement at a media briefing on Thursday.

    It came a day after the 34-year-old led the Tigers to a defeat in the first of three ODIs against Afghanistan in his home town of Chattogram.

    The Bangladesh Cricket Board has yet to name his successor.

    Tamim had retired from T20Is last year and played his last Test match against Ireland in April.

    Speculation surrounding Tamim's future started gathering steam when the 34-year-old called a press conference late on Wednesday night. It culminated in his retirement from cricket with immediate effect after 16 years.

    On the eve of the first ODI against the Afghans, Tamim revealed that he was not at full match fitness and would assess the situation after the game. His decision to ultimately call time on international cricket signals that he has reached a breaking point with his fitness woes.

    An emotional Tamim was choking up and fighting back tears as he read out a statement outlining his decision while surrounded by a throng of reporters at the Tower Inn Hotel in Chattogram.

    Although the announcement caught most cricket lovers off guard, the decision was not taken lightly by Tamim.

    "Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. I'm retiring from international cricket," he said.

    "The decision was not made hastily. I thought a lot about it... There are different reasons behind it, which I don't think should be mentioned here. I have been discussing it for quite some time, even with members of my family. I believe this is the right time to step away from international cricket."

    Injuries have blighted the back end of Tamim's career, forcing him to opt out of the series against India in December last year.

    Lingering pain and discomfort in his lower back also saw him miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan last month.

    Tamim, the younger brother of former Bangladesh opener Nafees Iqbal, made his international debut as a teenager in an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2007. The left-hander would rise to prominence later that year with a match-winning half-century in Bangladesh's memorable win against India in the World Cup.

    He finishes his career with 8,313 runs and 14 centuries in ODIs, the most for his country.

    In Tests, Tamim notched up 5,134 runs -- the second highest for Bangladesh -- at an average of 38.89, with 10 centuries.

    As ODI captain, Tamim won 21 out of 37 matches. He led Bangladesh to a third-place finish in the ODI Super League, ensuring their direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup. He also led the national team in one Test match, against New Zealand in 2017.

