Teary-eyed Tamim brings curtain down on glittering international career

In a bolt from the blue, Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's ODI skipper, has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket just three months before the 50-over World Cup in India.

The swashbuckling opener, Bangladesh's highest run scorer in limited overs cricket, made the shock announcement at a media briefing on Thursday.

It came a day after the 34-year-old led the Tigers to a defeat in the first of three ODIs against Afghanistan in his home town of Chattogram.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has yet to name his successor.

Tamim had retired from T20Is last year and played his last Test match against Ireland in April.

Speculation surrounding Tamim's future started gathering steam when the 34-year-old called a press conference late on Wednesday night. It culminated in his retirement from cricket with immediate effect after 16 years.