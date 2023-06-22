    বাংলা

    McDonald backs Smith, Labuschagne to fire in second Ashes Test

    The pair mustered only 35 runs between them at Edgbaston, where Australia won by two wickets

    Reuters
    Published : 22 June 2023, 10:09 AM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 10:09 AM

    Australia coach Andrew McDonald backed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to rebound from rare twin failures in the opening Ashes Test, but said it was a positive sign that his team could still win without getting hefty contributions from them.

    The pair mustered only 35 runs between them at Edgbaston, where Australia won by two wickets thanks to a 55-run ninth-wicket partnership between captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

    McDonald said it was "very rare" for Smith and Labuschagne to misfire in the same Test match.

    "They're disappointed they missed out in this game, but I think any time the Australian cricket team can win without those two performing at high level is always a positive," he added.

    "We've got some areas we can improve, there's some growth within the team and there's two obvious ones."

    Labuschagne, who has been replaced by England's Joe Root at the top of the Test rankings, was dismissed for a first-ball duck and 13 while Smith, who scored 774 runs in the 2019 series, scored a 59-ball 16 in the first innings and six in the second.

    Australia's coaching staff will be there to offer advice but McDonald expects the pair to work out their own solutions in net sessions.

    "I think there's always a curiosity to get better, so we're not going to stall that in any way. They'll come up with different plans, different movements," he said.

    "They've seen what England are going to do and how they're going to attack them. They're probably two of the greatest problem-solvers we've had over a period of time so you would expect them to go back to the drawing board.

    "(Batting coach) Michael Di Venuto will be part of that process. They'll come out pretty clear what they need to do next innings. But there's no issue there."

    The second Test of the five-match series begins at Lord's on Jun 28.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 20, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon celebrate after winning the first test as England players react
    Australia, England fined for slow over-rate after first Ashes Test
    The ICC said Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to the offence, and there was no need for a formal hearing
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 19, 2023 Australia's David Warner in action
    Australia need 281 for victory
    England reached 155 for five at lunch for a lead of 162 but Australia wrestled control when Bairstow, Stokes and Ali all fell in the afternoon session
    Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - Jun 18, 2023. England's Moeen Ali in action
    England's Moeen fined 25% of match fee for using drying spray in Ashes Test
    The ICC said it was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and did not change the condition of the ball
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 17, 2023 Australia's Usman Khawaja in action Action Images/Andrew Couldridge
    Khawaja leads Australian revival in Ashes
    Ben Stokes had secured the prized wicket of talisman Steve Smith to leave Australia struggling on 78-3 at lunch

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp