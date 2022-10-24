Australia to stick with same 11 for Sri Lanka despite NZ thrashing: Marsh

Champions Australia will keep faith in the 11 players who were humbled in their T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand as the hosts prepare to face resurgent Sri Lanka, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said on Monday.

Australia were bowled out for 111 and lost by 89 runs in Sydney on Saturday, leaving their title defence on thin ice after a single match.

With batsman Steve Smith and all-rounder Cameron Green in reserve in the squad, some pundits had called on Australia to make changes for the next Super 12 game against former champions Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday.

But Marsh said selectors would give the players a chance to bounce back.

"To my knowledge we'll be playing the same 11 (and) hopefully stay the course," Western Australian Marsh told reporters in Perth.