    Litton returns, Mahmudullah misses out as Bangladesh announce T20 World Cup squad

    Anamul Haque, Parvez Hossain Emon and Mahedi Hasan were also dropped as Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali and Hasan Mahmud returned to the line-up

    Sports Correspondent
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 10:33 AM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 10:33 AM

    The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

    Veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah, who has been enduring a barren patch, is a notable absentee from the squad, which will also contest a tri-nation T20I series in New Zealand ahead of the showpiece event.

    Openers Anamul Haque and Parvez Hossain Emon, and offspinner Mahedi Hasan also failed to make the cut after a disappointing Asia Cup campaign for the Tigers in the UAE.

    Mushfiqur Rahim will not feature in the line-up to be led by Shakib Al Hasan after he recently announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game.

    Meanwhile, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali and Hasan Mahmud will return to the fold after injury layoffs.

    Bangladesh squad for 2022 T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto

