Scotland board resigns ahead of report into racism

The board of Cricket Scotland resigned with immediate effect on Sunday, a day before an independent report into racism in the sport is published.

The review was commissioned after allegations were made by one of the country's all-time leading wicket-takers, Majid Haq, who said Cricket Scotland was "institutionally racist".

Haq's former team mate Qasim Sheikh also spoke out about abuse he had suffered, with both players saying they were treated differently due to the colour of their skin.