    Skipper Elgar not sure where S Africa will find Test runs

    They used every batter in their extended tour-party in the series, but only Sarel Erwee managed a single half-century

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Sept 2022, 02:55 PM
    Updated : 12 Sept 2022, 02:55 PM

    South Africa’s fragile top six and lack of runs at Test level was exposed as England won a bowler-dominated three-match series 2-1 on Monday, leaving touring captain Dean Elgar with much to ponder ahead of their next five-day assignment in Australia.

    South Africa made 326 in their only innings at Lord’s in the first Test, but did not manage a score over 179 in their next four visits to the crease as Elgar conceded their brittle middle order is letting the side down.

    "I always bank on experience and we don’t have that at test level," Elgar told reporters. "The next best thing is who do we have with experience in first class cricket back home? Is that the right solution, we don’t know yet.

