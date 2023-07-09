    বাংলা

    Brilliant Brook and big-hitting Wood drag England back into Ashes series

    Root departed prior to lunch, followed by Stokes early in the afternoon session, but Brook's brave innings got England within touching distance

    Reuters
    Published : 9 July 2023, 03:01 PM
    Updated : 9 July 2023, 03:01 PM

    A superb 75 from Harry Brook and some big hitting from tailender Mark Wood earned England a pulsating three-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test on Sunday, dragging the hosts back into contention in the series. 

    Supporters headed to Headingley on day four hoping for more heroics from captain Ben Stokes on the ground where his incredible 135 not out earned England a dramatic victory over their old foes in 2019.

    Needing an achievable 224 more runs to secure the win to stop Australia retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare at the start of the day, England seemed to be in a strong position with Stokes and Joe Root at the crease and 131 on the board. 

    Root departed prior to lunch, followed by Stokes early in the afternoon session, but Brook's brave innings got England within touching distance before Wood's 16 from eight balls sparked dramatic scenes of celebration in Leeds.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2023 England's Zak Crawley in action
    England skittle Australia out but struggle to capitalise
    Wood's first international five-wicket haul in England, on his first appearance in the format this year, helped the hosts take the final six Australian wickets for 23 runs
    Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 20, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon celebrate after winning the first test as England players react
    Australia, England fined for slow over-rate after first Ashes Test
    The ICC said Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to the offence, and there was no need for a formal hearing
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 19, 2023 Australia's David Warner in action
    Australia need 281 for victory
    England reached 155 for five at lunch for a lead of 162 but Australia wrestled control when Bairstow, Stokes and Ali all fell in the afternoon session
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 18, 2023 England's Ben Duckett walks after losing his wicket, caught by Australia's Cameron Green off the bowling of Pat Cummins Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
    England openers fall before rain ends play
    The match was first halted after lunch with England cruising on 26 for none and looking firmly on course to build up a sizeable lead

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan