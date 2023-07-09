Brilliant Brook and big-hitting Wood drag England back into Ashes series

A superb 75 from Harry Brook and some big hitting from tailender Mark Wood earned England a pulsating three-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test on Sunday, dragging the hosts back into contention in the series.

Supporters headed to Headingley on day four hoping for more heroics from captain Ben Stokes on the ground where his incredible 135 not out earned England a dramatic victory over their old foes in 2019.