Women's prize money at World Cup 10 times what it was in 2015

"What we want to do as well, but we have not decided that, we have just been discussing it internally, is to allocate a part of it, one part of it, to the players, and one part of it to the federation for investment in youth football, boys and girls," Infantino said.

Infantino added $110 million will be prize money, and a remaining $42 million will be allocated as preparation money distributed to clubs whose players participated in the tournament.

Prize money was Step Two of a three-step plan Infantino announced on Thursday.

Step One will be equal conditions and services, such as accommodation and flights, for all men and women playing at a World Cup.

"This will be a reality already for the Cup in 2023, same conditions as for the World Cup '22 will be for the players and coaching staff in the Women's World Cup in '23."