Cummins says World Cup triumph pinnacle of Australia's stellar year

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said Sunday's World Cup final win over India that earned his nation a record-extending sixth title in the format marked the pinnacle of a spectacular 2023 season for the team.

Under Cummins, Australia retained the Ashes against arch-rivals England, won the World Test Championship Final against India before beating Rohit Sharma's side by six wickets at Ahmedabad to lift one-day cricket's ultimate prize.

"That's huge, I think that's the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup. Especially over here in India, in front of a crowd like this," Cummins said, as the Australians silenced over 90,000 fans for much of the game.

"It's been a big year for everyone... Ashes, World Test Championship and top it off with this is just huge and these are the moments that you'll remember for the rest of your life.