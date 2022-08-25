South Africa lose five wickets before lunch against England in second Test

Stuart Broad and captain Ben Stokes both struck twice as England grabbed the initiative on day one of the second test against South Africa on Thursday, sending the tourists in at lunch struggling on 77 for five.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar, whose team lead the three Test series 1-0, won the toss and opted to bat despite what appeared difficult conditions after overnight rain.

James Anderson, bowling on his home ground, found some early movement off the seam and grabbed the breakthrough when he found Sarel Erwee's inside edge and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes dived to make a superb catch.

Anderson and Ollie Robinson were both beating the outside edge regularly and Robinson thought he had claimed the prize scalp of Elgar when Ollie Pope snaffled up a catch at short mid-on off the bat-pad, but the umpire signalled for a no ball.