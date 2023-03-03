Australia wrap up short chase to claim rare win in India

Travis Head smashed a breezy 49 not out as Australia quickly reeled in their small target to wrap up the third Test against India well inside three days in Indore, ending the hosts' nine-match unbeaten run at home.

Friday's nine-wicket romp was only Australia's second win in their last 18 attempts in India and also saw the tourists seal a place in the World Test Championship final in June.

India will set themselves up as Australia's opponents in that final if they win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad next week.