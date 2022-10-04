Australia's Marsh to make batting return against West Indies

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is set to return at number three in the first T20 World Cup warm-up against West Indies on Wednesday but will be spared bowling duties as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Marsh's return is good news for defending champions Australia in the lead-up to the Oct. 16 to Nov. 13 World Cup given Marcus Stoinis is still nursing a side strain.

Captain Aaron Finch said Stoinis remained on track to play against England in Perth on Sunday in the first of three T20Is.

"He's at a level where we think that he'll be fully fit for that first game against England," Finch told reporters on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

"We were just conscious of the travel with a quick turnaround.