South Africa seamer Rabada a doubt for England Test series

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of two Twenty20 Internationals against Ireland this week and is also a doubt for the three-match Test series against England as he works his way back from a medial ligament injury in his ankle.

Rabada is a key strike bowler for South Africa in the longer format and his absence would be a huge blow to the tourists’ hopes of success in the England series, which starts at Lord’s on Aug 17.