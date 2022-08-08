Kohli, Rahul in India Asia Cup squad but Bumrah out injured

India batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been recalled to the Twenty20 squad for the Asia Cup but seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to injury, the country's cricket governing body BCCI said on Monday.

Former captain Kohli and Bumrah were left out of the T20 squad for the five-match series against West Indies, which India went on to win 4-1 on Sunday.

Kohli has endured a lean run of form across all formats and the 33-year-old is without a century in international cricket since November 2019.