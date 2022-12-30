    বাংলা

    Rashid named Afghanistan Twenty20 captain

    Mohammad Nabi stepped down as captain in November, after Afghanistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup without winning a match

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Dec 2022, 04:19 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2022, 04:19 AM

    Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan in Twenty20 internationals after being named as the replacement for Mohammad Nabi by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday.

    Nabi stepped down as captain in November, after Afghanistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup without winning a match.

    This will be Rashid’s second stint as captain. The spinner resigned immediately after Afghanistan’s squad was announced for the 2021 World Cup last year, saying the selection committee had not obtained his consent for the team.

    “I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable,” Rashid said.

    “We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation.”

    Rashid’s first assignment as captain will be a three-match T20 series against the United Arab Emirates in February.

    RELATED STORIES
    Williamson double hundred puts NZ in charge in Karachi
    Williamson puts Kiwis in charge
    He relinquished Test captaincy but proves he remains New Zealand's batting mainstay steering them to a mammoth 612-9
    Bangladesh cricket coach Russell Domingo resigns
    Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach
    He informed the BCB of his decision on Tuesday, just two days after Bangladesh's Test series defeat to India
    Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 16, 2020 Australia's Alex Carey celebrates his century
    Australia declare with mammoth lead
    South Africa, bowled out for 189 in the first innings and trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, will need 386 runs to make Australia bat again
    Third Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2021 England's Moeen Ali celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman for lbw with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    Bangladesh to host England in white-ball series
    They will begin with three one-day internationals followed by three Twenty20 matches

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher