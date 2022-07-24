Chandimal and Oshada help steer Sri Lanka to 315-6 v Pakistan

Sri Lanka opener Oshada Fernando and in-form batsman Dinesh Chandimal hit half-centuries to drive Sri Lanka to 315-6 on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan on Sunday.

Chandimal fell for 80, his fourth consecutive 50-plus score, but a string of cameos from their top and middle order kept Sri Lanka on course for a score around 350.

Pakistan could have been in a better position but skipper Babar Azam spilled two catches, including one from Niroshan Dickwella who was batting on a run-a-ball 42.

Debutant Dunith Wellalage was on six at the other end.