Rafiq 'incredibly proud' of Haq, Sheikh for speaking up on racism

Azeem Rafiq said he was "incredibly proud" of former Scotland cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh for speaking out about the racist abuse they had suffered in their careers, which led to a damning review into Cricket Scotland.

The review, which was backed by SportScotland, was published on Monday and said the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland were "institutionally racist".

It was commissioned after Haq and Sheikh spoke out about the abuse they had suffered, with both players saying they were treated differently due to the colour of their skin.