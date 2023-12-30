    বাংলা

    Hasaranga named Sri Lanka's T20 skipper, Mendis to lead ODI side

    Charith Asalanka was named as deputy to both Hasaranga and Mendis, says SLC

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM

    Sri Lanka appointed all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as the captain of their Twenty20 side on Saturday ahead of their series against Zimbabwe next month, while batsman Kusal Mendis will lead their one-day international team.

    Charith Asalanka was named as deputy to both Hasaranga and Mendis, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

    Hasaranga will make his comeback after missing the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup earlier this year after picking up an injury in the Lanka Premier League in August.

    He succeeds regular skipper Dasun Shanaka who was named in their preliminary squads for three ODIs and as many T20 matches against the African side on home soil starting Jan. 6.

    Mendis took over ODI captaincy two games into the World Cup in India after Shanaka was ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury.

    Sri Lanka had a disappointing tournament, finishing ninth out of 10 teams with two wins from nine games.

    The SLC had responded by naming a new selection committee led by former opener Upul Tharanga that also includes former player Ajantha Mendis.

    It also appointed former captain and batting great Sanath Jayasuriya as 'cricket consultant' on a year-long deal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Namibia pulled off a huge upset over Sri Lanka in the opener of the T20 World Cup in Geelong, Oct 16, 2022.
    Namibia book T20 World Cup slot
    Namibia confirm top-two finish in the Africa region qualifier
    BCB launches probe into Bangladesh's subpar World Cup campaign
    BCB opens probe into Bangladesh's WC flop
    Despite going into the World Cup with high hopes, the Tigers won only two out of nine matches, displaying little resilience in the defeats
    A secutiry person is seen outside the Sri Lanka's cricket board, after Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been suspended with immediate effect for government interference, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 11,2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
    SL free to compete internationally
    ICC moves the U-19 World Cup to South Africa after suspending Sri Lank’s membership
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - November 9, 2023 Sri Lanka players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Sri Lanka will appeal ICC suspension: minister
    The ICC, the sport's governing body, suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership citing government interference in cricket in the country

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India