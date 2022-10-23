Mendis shines as Sri Lanka thump Ireland by nine wickets

Kusal Mendis grabbed another half-century as Sri Lanka trounced Ireland by nine wickets at the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Sunday to build confidence ahead of a potentially pivotal Super 12 clash against champions Australia.

Opener Mendis, who blasted 79 in a qualifying win over the Netherlands last week, fired Sri Lanka to victory with an unbeaten 68 as his team mowed down Ireland's 128 for eight with 30 balls to spare in the clash of qualifiers at Bellerive Oval.

Since a shock first-up loss to Namibia during qualifying, the 2014 champions Sri Lanka have now won three matches in succession.