Nepal's Lamichhane detained on return home from Qatar

Nepal's most high-profile cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane was taken into custody on his return to Kathmandu from Doha, local police said on Thursday, following an arrest warrant against him in an alleged rape case.

The 22-year-old has been the face of cricket in Nepal, being the only player from the Himalayan country to feature in prominent Twenty20 leagues across the world.

He was suspended as Nepal captain last month and left the Caribbean Premier League after being accused of raping a teenager. He has denied any wrongdoing.