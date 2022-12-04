    বাংলা

    Pakistan 579 all out, England lead by 78

    Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haque and skipper Babar Azam struck hundreds for the home side on a batting-friendly track

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 07:25 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 07:25 AM

    Pakistan made 579 all out in reply to England's first innings total of 657 on day four of the opening test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

    Openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haque (121) and skipper Babar Azam (136) struck hundreds for the home side on a batting-friendly track.

    Off-spinner Will Jacks claimed 6-161 in his debut test for England who are on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

    Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf batted but will not be able to bowl in the remainder of the match due to a strain in his right quad.

    RELATED STORIES
    @cricketcomau/Twitter
    Australia outclass West Indies in first Test
    The visitors, after reaching 283 in their first innings, were comprehensively outplayed by Australia, who controlled the entire match
    Credit: Mohammad Shami/ Facebook
    India's Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs with shoulder injury
    Bangladesh have had their own injury concerns with regular ODI captain Tamim Iqbal missing the series with a groin injury
    India's Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota July 21, 2012.
    Plenty of room for all 3 formats to flourish: Sehwag
    T20 has brought financial security for players but there are concerns that it may divert attention and resources away from Tests and ODIs
    Litton replaces injured Tamim as Bangladesh captain for home ODI series against India
    Litton to captain Tigers for India ODIs 
    Litton’s opening partner Tamim strained his groin during a warm-up session

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher