India's women to receive same national appearance fees as men

India's men and women cricket teams will be paid the same appearance fees to represent their country, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

The agreement will see women's players at international level receive the same match fees as men across all formats - 1,500,000 rupees ($18,225) for tests, 600,000 rupees for one-day internationals and 300,000 for Twenty20 internationals.

"We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted BCCI women cricketers," Shaw wrote in a post on Twitter.