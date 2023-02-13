Starc poised to return, but Boland hopes for another go

Mitchell Starc is likely to link up with skipper Pat Cummins in Australia's pace attack for the second Test against India, but Scott Boland hopes he has made the selectors' task difficult with his disciplined display in the opening match in Nagpur.

Australia were hammered by an innings and 132 runs inside three days in Nagpur, but Boland, despite going wicketless in his first Test outside Australia, impressed with his tidy bowling on a slow track where spinners ruled the roost.

Starc, who missed the opener with a finger injury, is set to be Australia's second quick in Delhi, while the tourists might field three spinners should all-rounder Cameron Green, also recovering from a finger injury, be fit to play.