    Rain washes out India v New Zealand T20 in Wellington

    The second T20 is scheduled at Mount Maunganui on Sunday and Napier hosts the third and final match on Tuesday

    India's Twenty20 series opener against New Zealand was washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled, following steady rain in Wellington.

    The beaten semi-finalists of this year's T20 World Cup were hoping to find out more about some of their new talents in the first T20 International of the three-match series.

    India have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow top order batters Virat Kohli and K L Rahul with all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading the side.

    The hosts under Kane Williamson have dropped veteran Martin Guptill and have big hopes of rising star Finn Allen.

    The second T20 is scheduled at Mount Maunganui on Sunday and Napier hosts the third and final match on Tuesday.

    The T20 leg will be followed by three one-day internationals between the teams.

