Asia Cup win will help T20 World Cup preparation, says Sri Lanka captain

"We played last year's qualifiers as well ... it's the set-up that has come through from three or four years back," Shanaka told reporters.

"The last two years were really good for us ... and winning Asia Cup will really help for the ... World Cup.

"The World Cup qualifiers will help as well because we will play in those conditions before the main tournament happens so it'll be really good for us."

Rajapaksa, who scored an unbeaten 71 in the final, said the team wanted to show "aggression".

"We all just wanted to show the whole world, a couple of decades back, that we had some sort of aggression in our side. And we wanted to create those moments again. I think, as a unit, we are doing that fantastically well at the moment," he said.