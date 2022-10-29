"I think what we've seen the last few games, it's been a really good wicket, lots of pace and bounce," the 28-year-old told a news conference.

"We're just going to ... identify what is a good length and a good line on the day and try and stick to that.

"Not try and do anything fancy ... Try and stick to our basics and sort of restrict - get as many wickets as possible, obviously, but restrict the runs as much as possible."

Nortje called South Africa's pace attack "one of the best" and potent enough to unsettle any batting order.

"We have great variety. We cover a lot of aspects. We cover a lot of bases with our attack," he said.