Australia must avoid post-Warne errors when Warner retires, says Bailey

Warner's selection for the opening Test comes as his former teammate Mitchell Johnson launched a withering critique of the 37-year-old's recent form and questioned whether he deserved to continue to be selected.

Over the last two years Warner has managed to average fewer than 30 runs with only one century, while his involvement in the "Sandpapergate" scandal in South Africa that rocked Australian cricket in 2018 still tarnishes the Sydneysider's reputation.

"It's been five years and David Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal," Johnson wrote in The West Australian on Sunday, referring to Warner's year-long ban for involvement in sandpapering the ball to affect flight.

"As we prepare for David Warner's farewell series, can somebody please tell me why?

"Why a struggling test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date. And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero's send-off?"

Bailey refused to be drawn in detail on Johnson's comments but stressed Warner's ability meant he warranted his place in the squad for the opening meeting with Pakistan.

"Ultimately we still think he's in our best 11 players to win the first test," he said.