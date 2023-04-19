Warner in Ashes squad but Australia keep top order options open

David Warner was included in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and first two Ashes Tests but selectors kept their options at the top of the batting order open by also calling up Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw.

Warner has been under pressure after a poor run of form with the bat but returned after injury to the 17-man squad for the June 7 WTC final against India at The Oval and the Tests against England that follow at Edgbaston and Lord's.

The 36-year-old, whose tour of India was cut short by an elbow injury, will need to work his way out of a form slump that has seen him post only one century, albeit a double, in more than three years.

"He's invested and wants to make sure that we finish off what's been a really consistent couple of years on the Test front and help us win that World Test Championship, then shift that focus to the Ashes," head selector George Bailey told reporters.