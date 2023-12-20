    বাংলা

    Super Salt fires England to win against West Indies to square T20 series

    Salt thumped 119 off 57 balls as England tore into the West Indies attack to make 267-3 - surpassing their previous highest T20 total

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Dec 2023, 12:15 PM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2023, 12:15 PM

    Phil Salt smashed a magnificent record-breaking century in England's highest-ever T20 international total as they romped to a 75-run win against West Indies to square the series in a spellbinding match in Tarouba on Tuesday.

    Salt thumped 119 off 57 balls as England tore into the West Indies attack to make 267-3 -- surpassing their previous highest T20 total of 241 against New Zealand in 2019.

    Ten sixes flew off Salt's bat as well as seven fours as he hit the highest total by an England men's batsman in T20, eclipsing the 116 by Alex Hales in 2014.

    Captain Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone joined the party with quickfire half centuries.

    Buttler's 55 came off 29 balls with his three sixes making him the English batsman with the most sixes in T20 internationals -- 123 in total.

    Salt also struck a belligerent 109 not out in the third match of the series to deny West Indies a 3-0 series lead and he proved unstoppable again.

    "I am definitely enjoying it. It's a cool place to come and tour and play cricket," Salt said.

    "The boys have produced the goods in the last few games and now we have the decider to look forward to."

    The series is now locked at 2-2 with Thursday's climax to come.

    In reply to England's huge total, West Indies lost opener Brandon King off the opening ball bowled by Moeen Ali but reacted in dazzling fashion with some sensational hitting to stay above the required run rate although wickets fell at regular intervals.

    Nicholas Pooran hit 20 off the first over after King's dismissal and made 39 off 15 balls before falling to a brilliant running catch by Harry Brook off Sam Curran's bowling.

    Sherfane Rutherford also blazed away in spectacular fashion as West Indies brought up the 100 in the seventh over but their chase was doomed to failure as wickets tumbled.

    Rutherford fell lbw to Rehan Ahmed for 36 off 15 deliveries and from then on their chances of an unlikely victory faded.

    Andre Russell made sure West Indies went down swinging as he clouted 51 in a desperate last stand but was eventually out to a steepling catch by Brook to give Topley a third wicket.

    An incredible match contained 33 sixes and the fireworks could continue in the decider.

    "The boys like a final it seems! We will come with brand new ideas and plans and see if we can entertain our fans at home," West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said.

    "We have failed to close out the series from a good position but Thursday is an opportunity to do that."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Oct 15, 2023 England's Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq
    England must put the brakes on big-hitting Windies
    The hosts smashed 14 sixes en route to a four-wicket win in the opening Twenty20 International in Barbados on Tuesday
    West Indies Cricket
    Forde, Carty power Windies to victory over England
    This is their first home ODI series victory over England since 1998
    South Africa v West Indies - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - March 9, 2023 West Indies' Gudakesh Motie in action
    Forde gets first Windies T20 call up for England series
    The 21-year-old Barbadian recently received his first ODI call-up for the three-match series against England
    Win over Windies can be turning point for England - Livingstone
    Win over Windies can be turning point for England: Livingstone
    Looking to put their disappointing World Cup title defence behind, England were beaten in the opener against Windies

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury