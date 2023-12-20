Super Salt fires England to win against West Indies to square T20 series

Phil Salt smashed a magnificent record-breaking century in England's highest-ever T20 international total as they romped to a 75-run win against West Indies to square the series in a spellbinding match in Tarouba on Tuesday.

Salt thumped 119 off 57 balls as England tore into the West Indies attack to make 267-3 -- surpassing their previous highest T20 total of 241 against New Zealand in 2019.

Ten sixes flew off Salt's bat as well as seven fours as he hit the highest total by an England men's batsman in T20, eclipsing the 116 by Alex Hales in 2014.

Captain Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone joined the party with quickfire half centuries.

Buttler's 55 came off 29 balls with his three sixes making him the English batsman with the most sixes in T20 internationals -- 123 in total.