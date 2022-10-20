    বাংলা

    India to tour Bangladesh in December for two Tests, three ODIs

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 06:50 AM

    India will tour Bangladesh in December for the first time since 2015 to play two Tests and three one-day internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Thursday.

    Rohit Sharma's men will kick off the month-long trip with the three ODIs, which will all be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

    Chattogram will host the first Test from Dec 14 with the second in Mirpur from Dec 22.

    "The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series," BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

    ITINERARY

    Dec. 4 - First ODI - Mirpur

    Dec. 7 - Second ODI - Mirpur

    Dec. 10 - Third ODI - Mirpur

    Dec. 14-18 - First Test - Chattogram

    Dec. 22-26 - Second Test - Mirpur

