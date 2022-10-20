India to tour Bangladesh in December for two Tests, three ODIs

India will tour Bangladesh in December for the first time since 2015 to play two Tests and three one-day internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma's men will kick off the month-long trip with the three ODIs, which will all be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Chattogram will host the first Test from Dec 14 with the second in Mirpur from Dec 22.