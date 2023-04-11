Run drought continues for Hyderabad's Brook in debut IPL season

Harry Brook continues to struggle in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, who came with a $1.62 million price tag, fluffing another opportunity against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was part of England's 2022 Twenty20 World Cup winning side and has emerged as an all-format player with four hundreds in his last five Tests, scoring almost at a run-a-ball rate.

Hyderabad splashed 132.5 million rupees in the players' auction in December to sign the swashbuckling batter, who is likely to be part of England's 50-overs World Cup title defence in India later this year.