South Africa frustrated as Australia 138-1 in rain-hit third Test

Australia were 138 for one when bad light halted play before rain brought tea early on day one of the third Test against South Africa in Sydney on Wednesday.

Opener Usman Khawaja was 51 not out and Marnus Labuschagne was on 73 at the Sydney Cricket Ground after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.

The match is a dead rubber after Australia sealed the series with wins in Melbourne and Brisbane, but Cummins's side can book their place in the World Test Championship final with another victory in Sydney.

The second session was cut off at the drinks break as dark clouds gathered, with South Africa left fuming after the third umpire reprieved Labuschagne on 70 when he edged Marco Jansen to the slips.

The Proteas celebrated as Simon Harmer claimed a catch on the ground and umpire Paul Reiffel gave a "soft signal" that Labuschagne was out.

However, after minutes poring over different camera angles, third umpire Richard Kettleborough froze the vision on one frame and declared the ball had hit the ground.