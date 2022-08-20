Thakur in the wickets as India cruise to ODI series win v Zimbabwe

All six Indian bowlers took wickets, but it was Thakur who stood out as he dismissed opener Innocent Kaia (16), captain Regis Chakabva (2) and Luke Jongwe (6) with some excellent swing bowling.

Sean Williams was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with a run-a-ball 42, while Ryan Burl was left stranded not out on 39 at the end of the innings.

"Early on it was a little on the slower side, but later we could bowl more bouncers," Thakur said. "What I can improve on is to guess where the batsman is going to attack me and bowl accordingly.