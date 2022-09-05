Break and friendly dressing room rekindle Kohli's love for game

A timely break away from the game and a friendly dressing room have helped Virat Kohli rediscover his love for cricket, the star batsman said after showing fresh signs of his resurgence at the ongoing Asia Cup.

Kohli has endured a tumultuous 12 months during which he was shorn of captaincy and short of runs, which the 33-year-old said impacted his wellbeing and prompted him to skip the tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

He is still not at his ball-striking best but scores of 35, 59 not out and 60 in his three Asia Cup outings suggest the right-hander, one of the premier batsmen of his era, is close to regaining his old form.