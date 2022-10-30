NZ's Phillips borrows sprinter's start to beat 'Mankading'

During the course of his match-winning hundred in Sydney, Phillips crouched at the non-striker's end like a sprinter on the starting blocks, and ran hard between the wickets.

"I guess the position was to be able to see the bowlers and take off as quick as possible," the 25-year-old, who scored 104 of the team's 167, told reporters after their victory.

"From a sprinter's start when you're trying not to be out of the crease as much as possible - there's been a lot going around about Mankads and leaving the crease.

"At the end of the day, it's my responsibility to make sure that I'm in the crease and leave at the right time.

"If the bowler is doing his job, then he has the right to be able to take the bails off. For me to be able to get into that start, that position as quick as possible, it just made sense."