Tucker, McBrine lead fightback as Ireland dominate Day 3 against Bangladesh

Lorcan Tucker struck a century on debut and, along with Andy McBrine and Harry Tector, led a defiant Irish fightback in two sizable partnerships to grab a 131-run lead in their second innings against Bangladesh in Mirpur.
Teetering on an overnight score of 27 for 4, Tucker (108) became the second Irishman to score a century on debut as McBrine (71) remained unbeaten to hoist the visitors to 286 for 8 at the close of play on Thursday.
Ireland’s lead may not look impressive but it was enough to put doubts in Bangladesh's mind as the Tigers have not won a Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium since 2020.
Taijul Islam (4-86) was the pick of the bowlers again, taking his tally to nine wickets in the match after a five-for in the first innings. But Shakib Al Hasan inexplicably bowled only six overs on the third day despite looking fit and fielding all day.
The 26-year-old Tucker paired with Tector (56) for 72 runs in the sixth wicket and then stitched another 111 to the total with McBrine as Ireland scored at a rate around 2.6 in the first session before improving it to an impressive 4-plus per over in the second.
After Tector and Peter Moor (16) frustrated Bangladesh for 25.4 overs, scoring only 38 runs, Shoriful Islam (1-35) took out Moor. Tector then had Tucker for company, and the pair picked up the tempo with some fine shots in a partnership that lasted 24 overs.
It was the boost that Ireland needed, which was cashed by McBrine and Tucker for the seventh wicket.
Ireland added 106 runs in the middle session, losing only Tucker who reached his hundred with a cover drive against Taijul.
Tucker was caught in the covers off Ebadot Hossain (1-36) waywardly, but Ireland pressed on. McBrine reached his maiden fifty, adding another valuable 31 runs for the eighth wicket with Mark Adair (13).
After Taijul found a faint edge off Adair back to the wicketkeeper’s gloves, McBrine and Graham Hume (9*) played out the remaining 8.3 overs to keep Irish hopes alive in the one-off Test.