Tucker, McBrine lead fightback as Ireland dominate Day 3 against Bangladesh

Lorcan Tucker struck a century on debut and, along with Andy McBrine and Harry Tector, led a defiant Irish fightback in two sizable partnerships to grab a 131-run lead in their second innings against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Teetering on an overnight score of 27 for 4, Tucker (108) became the second Irishman to score a century on debut as McBrine (71) remained unbeaten to hoist the visitors to 286 for 8 at the close of play on Thursday.

Ireland’s lead may not look impressive but it was enough to put doubts in Bangladesh's mind as the Tigers have not won a Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium since 2020.

Taijul Islam (4-86) was the pick of the bowlers again, taking his tally to nine wickets in the match after a five-for in the first innings. But Shakib Al Hasan inexplicably bowled only six overs on the third day despite looking fit and fielding all day.