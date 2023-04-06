    বাংলা

    Tucker, McBrine lead fightback as Ireland dominate Day 3 against Bangladesh

    Ireland bat through the day in an impressive comeback after the slump on the second day

    Sports Correspondent
    Published : 6 April 2023, 12:46 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 12:46 PM

    Lorcan Tucker struck a century on debut and, along with Andy McBrine and Harry Tector, led a defiant Irish fightback in two sizable partnerships to grab a 131-run lead in their second innings against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

    Teetering on an overnight score of 27 for 4, Tucker (108) became the second Irishman to score a century on debut as McBrine (71) remained unbeaten to hoist the visitors to 286 for 8 at the close of play on Thursday.

    Ireland’s lead may not look impressive but it was enough to put doubts in Bangladesh's mind as the Tigers have not won a Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium since 2020.

    Taijul Islam (4-86) was the pick of the bowlers again, taking his tally to nine wickets in the match after a five-for in the first innings. But Shakib Al Hasan inexplicably bowled only six overs on the third day despite looking fit and fielding all day.

    The 26-year-old Tucker paired with Tector (56) for 72 runs in the sixth wicket and then stitched another 111 to the total with McBrine as Ireland scored at a rate around 2.6 in the first session before improving it to an impressive 4-plus per over in the second.

    After Tector and Peter Moor (16) frustrated Bangladesh for 25.4 overs, scoring only 38 runs, Shoriful Islam (1-35) took out Moor. Tector then had Tucker for company, and the pair picked up the tempo with some fine shots in a partnership that lasted 24 overs.

    It was the boost that Ireland needed, which was cashed by McBrine and Tucker for the seventh wicket.

    Ireland added 106 runs in the middle session, losing only Tucker who reached his hundred with a cover drive against Taijul.

    Tucker was caught in the covers off Ebadot Hossain (1-36) waywardly, but Ireland pressed on. McBrine reached his maiden fifty, adding another valuable 31 runs for the eighth wicket with Mark Adair (13).

    After Taijul found a faint edge off Adair back to the wicketkeeper’s gloves, McBrine and Graham Hume (9*) played out the remaining 8.3 overs to keep Irish hopes alive in the one-off Test.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taijul, Shakib run through Ireland toporder after Mushfiqur ton powers Bangladesh to 369
    Taijul, Shakib run through Ireland toporder
    Ireland are 128 runs behind Bangladesh in their second innings
    Bangladesh lose Tamim, Shanto after Taijul five-for on opening day of Ireland Test
    Tigers stutter after Taijul five-for
    Losing the wicket of Tamim in the last ball of the day dents Tigers' hopes of a good start on the second day
    A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California April 13, 2016.
    US sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease
    The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorised" absences in the prior six months
    Stirling powers Ireland to consolation win against Bangladesh
    Stirling powers Ireland to consolation win
    A measured bowling performance followed by a fine batting show leads the visitors to a convincing win

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain