India-Pakistan tie among World Cup matches set to be rescheduled

"Two or three boards have written in, asking to change based on the logistical challenges," Shah told reporters on Thursday.

"There are some matches where there is only a two-day gap, so it will be difficult to play and then travel next day."

"We are working out with the ICC, and we should be able to clear it in two or three days," he said, referring to the governing International Cricket Council.

The organisers have not announced when and where fans can buy tickets from and an ICC spokesperson said it would be BCCI's call.

Media reported that the much-anticipated India v Pakistan tie would be brought forward by a day as adequate police security may not be possible on Oct 15, which marks the beginning of a Hindu festival.

India and Pakistan have been implacable rivals since they emerged as independent countries at the end of British colonial rule in 1947, fighting three wars since then and still rattling sabres at each other when tensions rise.