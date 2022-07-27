Sri Lanka need nine wickets, Pakistan battle to save Galle Test

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was batting on 46 at stumps with Pakistan 419 runs behind the improbable target.

The onus would be on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, batting on 26, to help his team bat out the final three sessions for a draw that would also secure a 1-0 series victory for the tourists.

West Indies own the record for the highest successful fourth innings chase in Tests having overwhelmed a target of 418 in a 2003 test in Antigua.

Earlier, Dhananjaya de Silva smashed 109, his ninth Test hundred, to help Sri Lanka consolidate their position at the Galle International Stadium.