Caribbean conquered, New Zealand turn focus to Australia

After breaking new ground in the Caribbean, New Zealand have little time to rest before heading to Australia for a one-day international series that was repeatedly shelved due to COVID-19.

The Black Caps were midway through a three-day journey home on Wednesday after a fruitful tour of West Indies, where they notched their first one-day and T20 series wins against the hosts.

They will have a week's break at home in New Zealand but then head back to Australia for another one-day series as they look to continue their winning momentum in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in the same country.