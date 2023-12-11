England include three uncapped players in squad for India series

Three uncapped players have been included in England's squad for the five-Test series against India, which begins in January.

Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson and spinners Tom Hartley of Lancashire and Somerset's Shoaib Bashir were selected in the 16-player squad announced on Monday.

Atkinson helped Surrey retain their County Championship title this year by claiming 20 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.20, and was part of England's squad at the recent ODI World Cup in India.