Stokes issues fitness boost as England begin Ashes build-up v Ireland

So all eyes will be on the 31-year-old against Ireland over the next four days at Lord's.

"My knee is in a much better place than it was in Wellington," Stokes told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"I have got myself into a position where I am not able to look back and regret or say I have not given myself the best opportunity to play a full role with the ball this summer."

Stokes continued to be troubled by niggling injuries while appearing twice for Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings this year and managed to bowl only one over for them.

"I have got myself into a place where I feel like I am back at 2019, 2020 with my body. Hopefully I can turn up every day and bowl like I was able to do before this little niggle," he said. "We know what the problem is and it's about managing it with workload and the medical team, just to get through it."

With James Anderson and Ollie Robinson resting up ahead of the Ashes as they recover from niggles, England will hand a debut to Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue.

"Having someone who is able to bowl at that extra pace and can come on and change where the game is going, have that X-factor, is great to have in your side," Stokes said.