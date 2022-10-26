S Africa to target Bangladesh top order in Sydney

Lungi Ngidi says South Africa will be looking to blast Bangladesh off the park with pace at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday, targeting the top order in particular to "cut the head off the snake".

The Proteas lost a home one-day international series to Bangladesh in March and Ngidi, a key member of South Africa's pace unit, said he and his team mates had learned some lessons from that reverse.

"Their batsmen came out pretty aggressively against us, so we're very cognisant of that fact so we'll definitely be targeting their top order," he told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.