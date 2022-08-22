Gill's maiden ton propels India to ODI series clean sweep

He put on a 140-run partnership for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan, who scored 50, but after that watched a succession of partners depart cheaply as Brad Evans completed his first five-wicket haul in international cricket with figures of 5-54 in his 10 overs.

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams showed aggressive intent in the home’s team reply, scoring 45 runs off 46 balls, but at 169-7 they looked out of the contest.

That was until Raza and Evans (28) put on 104 for the eighth wicket to drag them back into it, but when they were out within five balls of each other with the victory line in sight, India were able to grab the win.

Seamer Avesh Khan, playing his second ODI, took the last wicket and was the pick of the visitors’ attack with 3-66.