India's Kohli surprised himself with drought-ending T20 hundred

Virat Kohli's agonising wait for an international hundred is finally over and the star Indian batsman is surprised he ended the drought with a century in the game's 20-overs format.

Kohli's unbeaten 122 in Thursday's Asia Cup match against Afghanistan was his first international century since his 70th in a Test match in November 2019.

Holders India could not make the final but Kohli is the tournament's leading scorer with 276 runs from five innings including his maiden century in Twenty20 Internationals albeit in a dead rubber.