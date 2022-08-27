England lead S Africa by 241 runs after Stokes and Foakes tons

England put themselves in firm control of the second Test against South Africa after centuries by England skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes left them with a commanding first innings lead at the close of the second day of the second Test.

Stokes declared at 415 for nine, with South Africa trailing by 241 runs at the close after surviving a tricky nine over spell before stumps.

The tourists, who lead the three-match series 1-0, reached 23 without loss in their second innings with Sarel Erwee on 12 and Dean Elgar on 11 but they now face a real battle against England's attack on Saturday.

For all the talk of the ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' style introduced under Stokes' captaincy and the leadership of coach Brendon McCullum, this was an orthodox and disciplined performance as the England captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Foakes put on a 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

It was a much needed contribution after South African quick Anrich Nortje struck twice to remove England's overnight batsmen during an outstanding opening spell in the morning session.