    বাংলা

    Australia wary of giant-killer Ireland

    Ireland stunned England in a rain-marred Super 12 contest and are joined by defending champions Australia as well as England on three points

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 01:06 PM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 01:06 PM

    Australia captain Aaron Finch said his team cannot afford to take Ireland lightly in Monday's T20 World Cup contest, specially after Andy Balbirnie's side pulled off a massive giant-killing act against England.

    Ireland stunned England in a rain-marred Super 12 contest on Wednesday and are joined by defending champions Australia as well as England on three points, two behind Group 1 leader New Zealand, from as many matches.

    "They've got some seriously talented players," Finch said of their opponents on the eve of the match in Brisbane.

    "They've got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they're never a team that you can take lightly.

    "If the wicket has got anything in it, they've got very good bowlers to maximise that as well."

    Australia will want to boost their net run rate which is behind England's and Ireland's, but Finch said they first need to put themselves in a position from where they can push for it.

    "We have seen how damaging Ireland can be if you give them a sniff in a game," the opener said.

    "First and foremost you have to do the basics well and make sure you get your team into a position where if that presents you can push forward.

    "I think the last thing you want to do is push too hard and leave yourself with too much to do."

    Australia have amassed a string of explosive batters in their lineup but Finch said the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David could play the anchor's role as well.

    "Tim David has a lot more batsmanship and craft than people give him credit for," Finch said.

    "He is someone who could potentially go up and see an innings through."

    T20 World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: Pakistan Cricket
    Pakistan crush Netherlands for first T20 WC win
    The Netherlands batsmen struggled with pace and Bas de Leede was forced to retire as he was bleeding under his eye after being struck on the helmet from a Haris Rauf bouncer
    Zimbabwe Cricket/Twitter
    Williams bemused by 'weird' finish to Brisbane thriller
    Zimbabwe's ecstasy of beating former champions Pakistan in their previous game was followed by the agony of losing Sunday's Super 12 match against Bangladesh
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs in a thrilling Twenty20 World Cup match in Brisbane. Photo: ICC via Twitter
    Bangladesh edge out Zimbabwe in thriller
    The match went down to the wire as the Tigers clinched a 3-run win after a dramatic final over in Brisbane
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 New Zealand's Glenn Phillips in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar
    NZ's Phillips borrows sprinter's start to beat 'Mankading'
    During the course of his match-winning hundred in Sydney, Phillips crouched at the non-striker's end like a sprinter on the starting blocks, and ran hard between the wickets

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher