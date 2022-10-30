Australia wary of giant-killer Ireland

"They've got some seriously talented players," Finch said of their opponents on the eve of the match in Brisbane.

"They've got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they're never a team that you can take lightly.

"If the wicket has got anything in it, they've got very good bowlers to maximise that as well."

Australia will want to boost their net run rate which is behind England's and Ireland's, but Finch said they first need to put themselves in a position from where they can push for it.

"We have seen how damaging Ireland can be if you give them a sniff in a game," the opener said.