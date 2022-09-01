India's Yadav says he's fine with playing anywhere in flexible lineup

On a slow track where other batsmen could not really break loose, Yadav helped India overcome a sluggish start, hitting six sixes in an incendiary knock coming at number four.

Pundits see merit in promoting the 31-year-old ahead of Virat Kohli, who made a sedate 59 not out, but Yadav said he was not fussy about his slot in the order.

"I'm really flexible to bat at any number," said player of the match Yadav, currently third in the official rankings for Twenty20 batters.

"In fact I've told the coach and the captain - 'play me anywhere, just let me play'," he told reporters with a smile.