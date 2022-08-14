    বাংলা

    Henry out of Windies tour, Sears in line for ODI debut

    Sears, who has played six Twenty20 Internationals, will join the New Zealand squad in Jamaica

    New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry was ruled out of the one-day series in West Indies with a rib injury on Sunday paving the way for Ben Sears's potential ODI debut in the three-match series.

    Henry first experienced the pain in his left side during training last week and coach Gary Stead said they replaced the player to ensure he did not aggravate the injury.

    "It's a shame for Matt to have to return home at this point of the tour," Stead said.

    "Although the injury is not overly serious - we felt there was a significant risk it would become worse through playing.

    "With the upcoming ODI series starting on Wednesday and consisting of three games over five days, we saw it as prudent to bring in a fully-fit replacement."

    Sears, who has played six Twenty20 Internationals, will join the squad in Jamaica on Sunday before flying out to Bridgetown which hosts the first ODI.

    "Ben comes fresh from a successful tour with the Blackcaps in Europe and while he is yet to play ODI cricket - we believe he’s ready if called upon," Stead said.

    "At 24 years old he's an exciting young prospect and we like the pace and skills he possesses."

    New Zealand hold an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the third and final Twenty20 International in Kingston later on Sunday.

