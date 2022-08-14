Henry out of Windies tour, Sears in line for ODI debut

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry was ruled out of the one-day series in West Indies with a rib injury on Sunday paving the way for Ben Sears's potential ODI debut in the three-match series.

Henry first experienced the pain in his left side during training last week and coach Gary Stead said they replaced the player to ensure he did not aggravate the injury.

"It's a shame for Matt to have to return home at this point of the tour," Stead said.