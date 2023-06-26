    বাংলা

    England won't change attacking approach, says Pope

    They have called in 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed as a possible replacement for Moeen

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 04:00 PM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 04:00 PM

    England will not change their attacking philosophy in the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's this week despite falling agonisingly short in a thriller at Edgbaston, vice-captain Ollie Pope said on Monday.

    Australia weathered England's Bazball approach -- the gung-ho style masterminded by coach Brendon McCullum and adopted to great effect by Ben Stokes's team -- and squeezed home by two wickets.

    While generally applauded, some have criticised England's decision to declare with two wickets standing on a frenetic opening day, and the way they lost wickets on day four as they set Australia a total of 281 for victory.

    England's best batsman Joe Root was stumped charging down the pitch at Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon having scored 46 from 55 balls in the second innings and other batters made good starts but failed to cash in.

    "I know sometimes it can look like it's just moments of madness but all the decisions that are made are well thought out with a vision of the end goal," Pope told a news conference.

    "These decisions aren't just a rash thought. They are well thought out and spoken about by senior players in the changing room. We come to a group decision and back that decision 100 percent. There's no looking back on that decision once it's made."

    Another defeat at Lord's would leave England's hopes of reclaiming the Ashes hanging by a thread and facing a first home series defeat by Australia since 2001.

    "We might find ourselves in a similar situation this week, who knows? That's what Stokesy and Baz (Brendon McCullum) are very good at, they read conditions very well," Pope said of whether England could again declare early.

    "We'll talk consistently throughout this test match, if there's a decision like the first day at Edgbaston.

    "If we feel there are (bowler-friendly) overhead (conditions) one evening and we might have a half-hour opportunity to get a few wickets and get into their middle order early the next day, then we'll talk about it."

    Lord's is traditionally a seamer-friendly pitch but spin is likely to come into play as it did at Edgbaston and Pope offered some good news on off-spinner Moeen Ali's finger.

    Moeen suffered a cut at Edgbaston and was hampered in Australia's second innings when he took one wicket for 57 in 14 overs, with Root eventually taking over spin duties.

    "I think Mo's all good, hopefully he's fit to play," said Pope, who faced Moeen in the nets on Monday.

    "It was pretty unfortunate what happened and hopefully over these few days it has looked after itself."

    England have called in 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed as a possible replacement for Moeen.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes - First Test - England Practice - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 15, 2023 England head coach Brendon McCullum during practice Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
    England's style validated despite defeat to Australia: McCullum
    Stokes said after the match he did not regret declaring England's first innings on 393-8 on the first day
    Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - Jun 18, 2023. England's Moeen Ali in action
    England's Moeen fined 25% of match fee for using drying spray in Ashes Test
    The ICC said it was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and did not change the condition of the ball
    England pick Broad, Moeen for first Ashes Test
    England pick Broad, Moeen for first Ashes Test
    James Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen, who retired from Tests in 2021
    Cricket - England Practice - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 23, 2022 England's Ben Stokes talks to head coach Brendon McCullum during practice Action Images via Reuters
    England to stick with 'Bazball' approach for the Ashes: McCullum
    All-rounder Stokes, who had an injury-hit stint in the Indian Premier League, could play a role with the ball during the Ashes, the England head coach said

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps