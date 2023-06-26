England won't change attacking approach, says Pope

England will not change their attacking philosophy in the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's this week despite falling agonisingly short in a thriller at Edgbaston, vice-captain Ollie Pope said on Monday.

Australia weathered England's Bazball approach -- the gung-ho style masterminded by coach Brendon McCullum and adopted to great effect by Ben Stokes's team -- and squeezed home by two wickets.

While generally applauded, some have criticised England's decision to declare with two wickets standing on a frenetic opening day, and the way they lost wickets on day four as they set Australia a total of 281 for victory.

England's best batsman Joe Root was stumped charging down the pitch at Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon having scored 46 from 55 balls in the second innings and other batters made good starts but failed to cash in.