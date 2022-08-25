Williamson, Boult in New Zealand squad for Chappell-Hadlee series

Kane Williamson has returned from injury and will captain New Zealand in the Chappell-Hadlee one-day international series against Australia while fast bowler Trent Boult is also included, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Thursday.

Williamson had missed the final two games against the West Indies last week due to a quad injury but is available for the Sept 6-11 three-match series in Cairns.

Boult, who was released from his central contract with NZC at his own request earlier this month so he could spend less time travelling and more time at home with his family, is also in the 15-man squad.

"It's a great rivalry we have with Australia, it's always a huge occasion for the fans, and the team really look forward to it," Williamson said.

"You grow up watching the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series and remembering the great battles, so to be part of another chapter is pretty special.